India-Israel Free Trade Agreement: A Two-Phase Economic Boost

India and Israel have announced plans to proceed with a free trade agreement in two distinct phases, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. This strategic move aims to provide early advantages to trade communities in both nations.

The formal launch of negotiations, as agreed in the terms of reference (ToR), focuses on removing trade barriers, simplifying customs, and enhancing technological cooperation. Minister Goyal, alongside Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat, underscored their commitment to addressing straightforward issues first.

The discussions align with mutual interests, especially in areas like innovation and R&D, while avoiding more contentious topics. Additionally, a significant metro project in Israel worth USD 50 billion may see Indian companies participating. The bilateral trade has seen shifts with exports and imports fluctuating but maintains robust ties in key sectors.

