Gulf Air Expands Connectivity: Kerala to Bahrain

In a strategic move to boost connectivity, Gulf Air has announced an increase in its weekly flights from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Bahrain. The decision was revealed on Sunday by Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) via a Facebook post, highlighting the surge in demand from expatriates.

Effective immediately, Gulf Air will offer seven flights per week, a notable rise from the previous four. This expansion aims to accommodate the growing number of travelers from Southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu seeking direct flights to the West-Asian nation.

The flight schedule includes two departures on both Mondays and Tuesdays, while single flights will operate on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, ensuring greater flexibility and convenience for passengers heading to Bahrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)