Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: India and Canada Chart New Course for Deeper Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian counterpart Mark Carney meet to enhance cooperation in defence, space, trade, investment, and technology. With bilateral trade surpassing USD 30 billion, both nations target USD 50 billion by 2030. Relations improve after tensions, with a commitment to advance multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:49 IST
Strengthening Bonds: India and Canada Chart New Course for Deeper Cooperation
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held a pivotal meeting on Sunday, focused on boosting cooperation in key sectors including defence, space, trade, and technology. The exchange took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, signaling a renewed commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

Both leaders emphasized the progress made since their last encounter during the G7 Summit in Canada. Modi underscored the significant potential in enhancing trade and investment, setting an ambitious target of USD 50 billion by 2030. Notably, Canadian Pension Funds have shown growing interest in Indian enterprises.

Despite past tensions, the two countries are reviving several joint mechanisms to restore and advance their relations. With the recent rise in bilateral trade and high-level visits, India and Canada appear poised to embark on a path of broader collaboration across multiple domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wallabies on the Brink: Challenges Ahead for Australian Rugby

Wallabies on the Brink: Challenges Ahead for Australian Rugby

 Global
2
Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

 Philippines
3
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

 India
4
Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025