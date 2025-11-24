Left Menu

Lithuania's Airport Drama: Balloons in the Sky

Lithuania's Vilnius Airport was forced to halt operations temporarily due to contraband balloons from Belarus. The shutdown, the ninth since October, highlights growing regional tensions and the use of unconventional methods in hybrid warfare. Lithuania blames Belarus for these disruptions, reopening its borders as incidents decreased.

Updated: 24-11-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 04:34 IST
Lithuania's Vilnius Airport was temporarily shut down as balloons encroached its airspace, redirecting flights to alternative airports. This marks the ninth such disruption since October.

According to Lithuanian authorities, the balloons carrying contraband cigarettes originate from Belarus, with President Alexander Lukashenko allegedly endorsing the activity in what they call a 'hybrid attack'.

The airport has pointed to similar aviation disruptions across Europe, underscoring a growing trend in unconventional warfare tactics. Lithuania's temporary border closures are indicative of the tension between Belarus and the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)

