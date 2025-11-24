Lithuania's Airport Drama: Balloons in the Sky
Lithuania's Vilnius Airport was forced to halt operations temporarily due to contraband balloons from Belarus. The shutdown, the ninth since October, highlights growing regional tensions and the use of unconventional methods in hybrid warfare. Lithuania blames Belarus for these disruptions, reopening its borders as incidents decreased.
Lithuania's Vilnius Airport was temporarily shut down as balloons encroached its airspace, redirecting flights to alternative airports. This marks the ninth such disruption since October.
According to Lithuanian authorities, the balloons carrying contraband cigarettes originate from Belarus, with President Alexander Lukashenko allegedly endorsing the activity in what they call a 'hybrid attack'.
The airport has pointed to similar aviation disruptions across Europe, underscoring a growing trend in unconventional warfare tactics. Lithuania's temporary border closures are indicative of the tension between Belarus and the West.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lithuania
- Vilnius
- airport
- balloons
- Belarus
- contraband
- Lukashenko
- closure
- hybrid war
- airspace
ALSO READ
Ukraine Welcomes Return of Imprisoned Civilians from Belarus
Lukashenko's Surprising Pardon: A Diplomatic Shift?
Lukashenko Pardons 31 Ukrainians Amid Diplomatic Deal
Belarus frees 2 imprisoned Catholic priests after talks with Vatican
Wife of missing Belarus dissident hopes Trump envoy can find him