Lithuania's Vilnius Airport was temporarily shut down as balloons encroached its airspace, redirecting flights to alternative airports. This marks the ninth such disruption since October.

According to Lithuanian authorities, the balloons carrying contraband cigarettes originate from Belarus, with President Alexander Lukashenko allegedly endorsing the activity in what they call a 'hybrid attack'.

The airport has pointed to similar aviation disruptions across Europe, underscoring a growing trend in unconventional warfare tactics. Lithuania's temporary border closures are indicative of the tension between Belarus and the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)