Tragedy Strikes in Carpet Dyeing Unit: Workers Suffocate from Toxic Fumes

Three workers died and another was hospitalized after inhaling toxic fumes at a carpet dyeing unit in Bhadohi district. The incident occurred during cleaning activities inside a tank. Authorities have launched a magisterial inquiry and are investigating potential negligence by the company's management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at a carpet dyeing unit in Bhadohi district, three workers lost their lives, while another was hospitalized, after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes inside a tank. The incident took place at the Surya Carpet plant during maintenance activities, sparking a magisterial inquiry.

According to police, the workers entered the tank for cleaning and repairs, but succumbed to the suffocating fumes. The deceased have been identified as Shivam Dubey, Ram Surat Yadav, and Sheetla Prasad. Raj Kishore, another worker, remains hospitalized but stable.

Authorities, including the district magistrate and police superintendent, have launched investigations into the cause of the toxic gas accumulation. Legal actions are being taken against the plant's management for alleged negligence, as a magisterial inquiry is underway to provide justice and compensation to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

