Tragic Bus Collision Claims Six Lives in Tenkasi District

A fatal collision between two private buses near Idaikal in Tenkasi district claimed the lives of six individuals on Monday, according to local police. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, announced financial compensation for the families of the victims and the injured.

Initial reports indicate the accident occurred due to overspeeding and negligent driving. One bus, traveling from Madurai, collided head-on with another coming from the Tenkasi side. Police and rescue personnel, along with local residents, conducted a swift rescue operation.

The ongoing investigation is examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to determine the exact cause. Chief Minister Stalin and AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami have both expressed condolences and stressed the importance of proper medical treatment for the injured.

