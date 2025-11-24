Cab Drivers Revolt: Allegations of Unequal Treatment at Uber

Cab drivers gathered outside the Uber driver center in Bengaluru on Monday, protesting against perceived bias in the company's treatment of drivers.

Organized by Bharath Transportation Group, the protestors alleged Uber's preference for drivers from outside the state, negatively impacting local drivers' earnings. The situation escalated as some protestors attempted to forcibly enter the premises.

Uber responded with a statement, denying any differential treatment accusations and condemning the protest tactics. The company reiterated its commitment to transparency and equal opportunities for all drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)