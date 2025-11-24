Left Menu

Cab Drivers Revolt: Allegations of Unequal Treatment at Uber

Cab drivers protested outside Uber's driver center, alleging unfair treatment and recruitment of out-of-state drivers affecting local income. Uber denied these claims, emphasizing its fair policy for all drivers. The protest turned intense, requiring police intervention to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:58 IST
Cab Drivers Revolt: Allegations of Unequal Treatment at Uber
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cab drivers gathered outside the Uber driver center in Bengaluru on Monday, protesting against perceived bias in the company's treatment of drivers.

Organized by Bharath Transportation Group, the protestors alleged Uber's preference for drivers from outside the state, negatively impacting local drivers' earnings. The situation escalated as some protestors attempted to forcibly enter the premises.

Uber responded with a statement, denying any differential treatment accusations and condemning the protest tactics. The company reiterated its commitment to transparency and equal opportunities for all drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden

Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden

 Global
2
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
3
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
4
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025