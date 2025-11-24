Left Menu

Bank of Israel's Bold Interest Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Economic Growth

The Bank of Israel cut interest rates for the first time in two years, reducing the benchmark rate to 4.25% amid easing inflation and geopolitical stabilization. Despite recent progress, the central bank remains cautious due to potential inflationary pressures and fiscal developments, while economic activity shows signs of recovery.

24-11-2025
The Bank of Israel made waves on Monday with its decision to cut interest rates by a quarter-point, marking its first reduction in nearly two years. The central bank credited a moderation in inflation following the recent Gaza ceasefire for the move, while remaining cautious about future cuts.

With a reduction in the benchmark rate to 4.25%, the decision aligns Israel with other global central banks that have begun easing monetary policies. The U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has contributed to reduced geopolitical risk, aiding in the central bank's decision. Israel's inflation stands at 2.5%, within the target range.

Ron Tomer, president of the Manufacturers' Association, hailed the rate cut as a responsible step to curb currency appreciation and restore economic competitiveness. Although the economy shows signs of rebounding, the Bank of Israel remains vigilant of inflationary pressures and fiscal changes as they guide future policy decisions.

