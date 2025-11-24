India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of India's latest bulletin outlines the nation's economic fortitude amidst ongoing global trade policy uncertainties and external sector challenges. Key fiscal and monetary actions are anticipated to drive growth through increased private investment, even as questions loom regarding the sustainability of global equity markets.

The bulletin notes a significant upturn in India's economic activities. High-frequency indicators from October reveal robust growth in manufacturing and services, spurred by festive demand and benefits from GST reforms. Inflation has reached historic lows, easing financial conditions, and bolstering the sector's resource flow.

India's resilience is further reinforced by strong services exports and remittances, alongside a growing share of renewables in the energy mix, which bolsters the current account balance. The report underscores that while there is a slight depreciation in the rupee against the US dollar, measures are in place to manage currency fluctuations.

