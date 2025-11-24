Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

The RBI Bulletin highlights India's economic resilience amid global uncertainties, driven by fiscal and monetary measures. Robust manufacturing and services activities boost momentum. Despite global headwinds, strong services exports, remittances, and increased use of renewables enhance resilience. Improved macroeconomic frameworks bolster financial institutions' support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:11 IST
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's latest bulletin outlines the nation's economic fortitude amidst ongoing global trade policy uncertainties and external sector challenges. Key fiscal and monetary actions are anticipated to drive growth through increased private investment, even as questions loom regarding the sustainability of global equity markets.

The bulletin notes a significant upturn in India's economic activities. High-frequency indicators from October reveal robust growth in manufacturing and services, spurred by festive demand and benefits from GST reforms. Inflation has reached historic lows, easing financial conditions, and bolstering the sector's resource flow.

India's resilience is further reinforced by strong services exports and remittances, alongside a growing share of renewables in the energy mix, which bolsters the current account balance. The report underscores that while there is a slight depreciation in the rupee against the US dollar, measures are in place to manage currency fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden

Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden

 Global
2
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
3
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
4
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025