Left Menu

Mumbai Airport Achieves Record-Breaking Air Traffic Movement

Mumbai International Airport, under Adani Group and AAI management, reached a new milestone by handling 1,036 air traffic movements in a single day due to festive demand. The operations included 520 arrivals and 516 departures, with significant domestic and international passenger movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:11 IST
Mumbai Airport Achieves Record-Breaking Air Traffic Movement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai International Airport, operated by the Adani Group and AAI, has set a new benchmark for air traffic movement, handling 1,036 flights in a single day on November 21, exceeding its previous high of 1,032 flights.

The spike in air traffic is attributed to the festive season, with 520 arrivals and 516 departures recorded. Out of these, 755 were domestic flights, while 281 were international, highlighting a robust demand for air travel.

The airport also managed 1,70,488 passenger movements, nearly matching its all-time record, indicating a peak in travel activity towards popular domestic locations like Delhi and Bengaluru, and international destinations such as Dubai and London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
2
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
3
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global
4
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025