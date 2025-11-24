Mumbai Airport Achieves Record-Breaking Air Traffic Movement

Mumbai International Airport, operated by the Adani Group and AAI, has set a new benchmark for air traffic movement, handling 1,036 flights in a single day on November 21, exceeding its previous high of 1,032 flights.

The spike in air traffic is attributed to the festive season, with 520 arrivals and 516 departures recorded. Out of these, 755 were domestic flights, while 281 were international, highlighting a robust demand for air travel.

The airport also managed 1,70,488 passenger movements, nearly matching its all-time record, indicating a peak in travel activity towards popular domestic locations like Delhi and Bengaluru, and international destinations such as Dubai and London.

(With inputs from agencies.)