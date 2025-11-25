India's Pharma Sector Resilient Amidst U.S. Tariff Challenges

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, engaged with leaders from India's pharmaceutical sector to discuss measures to strengthen industry growth and regulatory reforms. In a recent social media post, Goyal highlighted strategic discussions aimed at enhancing India's position globally within the pharmaceutical industry.

During the meeting, Goyal emphasized the Modi government's commitment to fostering an innovation-driven pharmaceutical sector, focusing on regulatory frameworks, data protection, and manufacturing scale. The government's efforts aim to boost competitiveness and attract significant investments to deliver affordable healthcare solutions.

This initiative occurs amidst global concerns over newly proposed U.S. tariffs on pharmaceutical imports. Industry experts, however, express optimism as India's exports to the U.S., primarily consisting of generics and APIs, remain unaffected by the tariffs. With the U.S. being a major importer, India's pharmaceutical exports significantly rose to USD 2.62 billion in September 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)