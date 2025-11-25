Left Menu

Air India's Culinary Takeoff: New Global Menu with a Local Twist

Air India introduces a new, globally inspired menu across its fleet, featuring regional and international dishes. The menu blends Indian culinary traditions with international cuisines to enhance passenger experiences. The initiative supports environmental sustainability and caters to diverse dietary preferences.

Air India, a leading airline, has unveiled a new inflight menu that merges Indian culinary traditions with global gastronomy, aiming for an enriched dining experience for its passengers. The rollout includes dishes with Indian roots such as Awadhi paneer and malabari curry while incorporating selections like pan-Asian and European bistro fare.

Available on international routes from major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, this menu seeks to cater to diverse palates by offering region-inspired meals and gourmet options across all travel classes. Special dietary needs are addressed with vegan, gluten-free, and allergen-conscious choices, enhancing accessibility and personalization.

Championing sustainable practices, Air India commits to reducing its environmental footprint through responsibly sourced ingredients, eco-friendly packaging, and waste reduction. With its culinary and operational transformation, the airline reaffirms its dedication to an evolving customer experience that celebrates India's rich gastronomic heritage.

