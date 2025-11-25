Left Menu

Pioneering the Future: LRQA's Roundtable on ESG, Cybersecurity, and Net Zero

LRQA hosted an impactful roundtable focused on ESG, cybersecurity, and net-zero goals, uniting industry experts in India. Key discussions included strategies for carbon neutrality, AI-driven cyber threats, and engineering standards. The event emphasized collaboration in sustainability, AI governance, and engineering compliance for resilient, sustainable futures.

In a significant move towards sustainable futures, LRQA hosted a roundtable event titled 'Tackling ESG, Compliance, Cybersecurity & Net Zero Goals'. Industry leaders, technology experts, and sustainability advocates gathered to deliberate on transformative strategies addressing India's industrial and digital challenges.

Keynote speaker Shishir Joshipura, former CEO & MD of Praj Industries, shared his expertise on bioenergy and carbon reduction strategies, highlighting pathways for companies aiming for net-zero ambitions. The discussions shed light on India's progress under the Paris Agreement, focusing on renewables, hydrogen, and emerging technologies.

Sessions also tackled rising AI-driven cyber threats, emphasizing new regulations such as India's DPDP Act 2023, and introduced ISO/IEC 42001 for ethical AI governance. LRQA expounded on engineering compliance across global standards, reinforcing their commitment to resilient and sustainable business futures.

