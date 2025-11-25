Yatra Online Limited's Leadership Transition Fuels Global Growth Ambitions
Yatra Online Limited, a leading Indian travel company, announces a strategic leadership transition with Co-Founder Dhruv Shringi becoming Executive Chairman and Siddhartha Gupta stepping in as CEO. This transition aims to bolster Yatra's global expansion and innovation efforts, solidifying its position in corporate travel services.
Yatra Online Limited, renowned as India's largest corporate travel services provider, has declared a strategic shift in its leadership. The announcement follows the elevation of Co-Founder Dhruv Shringi to Executive Chairman, positioning him to guide the company's long-term global expansion and innovation strategies.
Succeeding him, Siddhartha Gupta takes on the role of CEO, effective November 25, 2025. Gupta, a veteran of the tech industry with 25 years of experience, brings a robust background in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS, aiming to further scale Yatra's operations and enhance digital transformation.
The transition marks a pivotal point in Yatra's journey, as it underscores its commitment to maintaining market leadership within the corporate travel sector in India while actively seeking new growth prospects on a global scale. This strategic shift combines seasoned leadership with fresh expertise to drive future growth and customer value.
