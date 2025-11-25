Yatra Online Limited's Leadership Transition Fuels Global Growth Ambitions

Yatra Online Limited, renowned as India's largest corporate travel services provider, has declared a strategic shift in its leadership. The announcement follows the elevation of Co-Founder Dhruv Shringi to Executive Chairman, positioning him to guide the company's long-term global expansion and innovation strategies.

Succeeding him, Siddhartha Gupta takes on the role of CEO, effective November 25, 2025. Gupta, a veteran of the tech industry with 25 years of experience, brings a robust background in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS, aiming to further scale Yatra's operations and enhance digital transformation.

The transition marks a pivotal point in Yatra's journey, as it underscores its commitment to maintaining market leadership within the corporate travel sector in India while actively seeking new growth prospects on a global scale. This strategic shift combines seasoned leadership with fresh expertise to drive future growth and customer value.

(With inputs from agencies.)