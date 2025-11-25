Left Menu

Yatra Online Limited's Leadership Transition Fuels Global Growth Ambitions

Yatra Online Limited, a leading Indian travel company, announces a strategic leadership transition with Co-Founder Dhruv Shringi becoming Executive Chairman and Siddhartha Gupta stepping in as CEO. This transition aims to bolster Yatra's global expansion and innovation efforts, solidifying its position in corporate travel services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:23 IST
Yatra Online Limited's Leadership Transition Fuels Global Growth Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Yatra Online Limited, renowned as India's largest corporate travel services provider, has declared a strategic shift in its leadership. The announcement follows the elevation of Co-Founder Dhruv Shringi to Executive Chairman, positioning him to guide the company's long-term global expansion and innovation strategies.

Succeeding him, Siddhartha Gupta takes on the role of CEO, effective November 25, 2025. Gupta, a veteran of the tech industry with 25 years of experience, brings a robust background in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS, aiming to further scale Yatra's operations and enhance digital transformation.

The transition marks a pivotal point in Yatra's journey, as it underscores its commitment to maintaining market leadership within the corporate travel sector in India while actively seeking new growth prospects on a global scale. This strategic shift combines seasoned leadership with fresh expertise to drive future growth and customer value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Second Homes: The New Investment Frontier

Luxury Second Homes: The New Investment Frontier

 India
2
Vande Bharat Express to Tirupati Expanded with More Coaches

Vande Bharat Express to Tirupati Expanded with More Coaches

 India
3
Antara Senior Care Expands in Bengaluru: Meeting Rising Demand for Senior Living

Antara Senior Care Expands in Bengaluru: Meeting Rising Demand for Senior Li...

 Global
4
Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025