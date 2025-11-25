AI Investments: Robust Growth or Emerging Bubble?

JP Morgan's latest report asserts the present surge in artificial intelligence-related investments is not only warranted but sustainable, with no immediate signs of a market bubble. They underscore the solid foundation of extensive capital spending and the quickening pace of AI adoption as key supporting factors in this cycle.

The report clarifies that although conditions for a market bubble are present—such as heightened expectations and swift investment flows—similar dynamics seen in historical bubbles, today's AI expansion is anchored by demand without evident oversupply. For instance, data center vacancies are at a historic low, with most new constructions already pre-leased.

Highlighting past bubbles like the 1840s railroad boom and the late 1990s internet boom, the report draws parallels but emphasizes crucial differences in today's AI landscape. Unlike those eras, which faced excess capacity and speculative financing, the current AI growth is driven by operational cash flows and a decrease in speculative borrowing.

