Hindustan Zinc's Die-Casting Alloy Receives Prestigious BIS Certification

Hindustan Zinc Limited celebrates a milestone as its zinc base alloy ingots for die casting secure BIS certification, enhancing their market credibility. The company unveils its Agile Quality Circle model for Quality Month, promoting innovation and operational excellence, backed by a comprehensive quality management ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:11 IST
Representative Image (Image/Hindustan Zinc Limited). Image Credit: ANI
Hindustan Zinc Limited, a premier entity in the zinc production industry, has achieved a notable milestone with its zinc base alloy ingots for die casting, Grade Zn Al 4, earning the prestigious BIS certification in accordance with IS 713:198.

This certification not only bolsters the company's market credibility but also affirms its regulatory compliance and bolsters customer trust. In a statement, the company emphasized how this aligns with its broader vision of delivering top-tier, globally recognized products.

As part of its World Quality Month celebrations, themed 'Think Differently,' Hindustan Zinc introduced the Agile Quality Circle. This innovative model transcends the conventional quality circle framework by offering a flexible, tool-rich approach that addresses specific challenges effectively, further integrating into the company's expansive quality management ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

