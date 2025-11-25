Hindustan Zinc's Die-Casting Alloy Receives Prestigious BIS Certification
Hindustan Zinc Limited celebrates a milestone as its zinc base alloy ingots for die casting secure BIS certification, enhancing their market credibility. The company unveils its Agile Quality Circle model for Quality Month, promoting innovation and operational excellence, backed by a comprehensive quality management ecosystem.
- Country:
- India
Hindustan Zinc Limited, a premier entity in the zinc production industry, has achieved a notable milestone with its zinc base alloy ingots for die casting, Grade Zn Al 4, earning the prestigious BIS certification in accordance with IS 713:198.
This certification not only bolsters the company's market credibility but also affirms its regulatory compliance and bolsters customer trust. In a statement, the company emphasized how this aligns with its broader vision of delivering top-tier, globally recognized products.
As part of its World Quality Month celebrations, themed 'Think Differently,' Hindustan Zinc introduced the Agile Quality Circle. This innovative model transcends the conventional quality circle framework by offering a flexible, tool-rich approach that addresses specific challenges effectively, further integrating into the company's expansive quality management ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women in Innovation: The SheThePeople Digital Women Awards 2025
Galgotias University and India Business Group Forge Pathways for India-UK Academic and Innovation Synergy
India's Green Revolution: Gadkari's Call for Bio-Fuels and Innovation
IoT in Renewable Energy: Innovations That Maximize Output
India is entering a golden era of defence innovation: Rajnath at 'Swavlamban 2025' -- flagship event on innovation and indigenisation.