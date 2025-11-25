Chhattisgarh Attracts Over Rs 6,800 Crore in Industrial and Tourism Investments

Chhattisgarh has received investment proposals amounting to over Rs 6,800 crore, aimed at boosting the industrial and tourism sectors. These investments are anticipated to generate more than 3,000 employment opportunities.

During the 'Investor Connect' programme, major companies from steel, energy, and tourism sectors showcased interest in establishing new enterprises, expanding capabilities, and developing infrastructure like hotels and waste-to-energy projects. The event was attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who highlighted the state's favorable conditions for investment.

Chief Minister Sai underscored Chhattisgarh's abundant energy resources, mineral wealth, and supportive policies as major factors contributing to the state's attractiveness for investors. He also noted the reduction in Naxal violence in Bastar, enhancing its potential as an emerging center for investment and tourism development.

(With inputs from agencies.)