Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Attracts Over Rs 6,800 Crore in Industrial and Tourism Investments

Chhattisgarh has attracted investment proposals totaling over Rs 6,800 crore in the industrial and tourism sectors. This development is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs. The proposals were announced at the 'Investor Connect' programme attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and emphasize the state's potential as a major industrial hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:21 IST
Chhattisgarh Attracts Over Rs 6,800 Crore in Industrial and Tourism Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh has received investment proposals amounting to over Rs 6,800 crore, aimed at boosting the industrial and tourism sectors. These investments are anticipated to generate more than 3,000 employment opportunities.

During the 'Investor Connect' programme, major companies from steel, energy, and tourism sectors showcased interest in establishing new enterprises, expanding capabilities, and developing infrastructure like hotels and waste-to-energy projects. The event was attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who highlighted the state's favorable conditions for investment.

Chief Minister Sai underscored Chhattisgarh's abundant energy resources, mineral wealth, and supportive policies as major factors contributing to the state's attractiveness for investors. He also noted the reduction in Naxal violence in Bastar, enhancing its potential as an emerging center for investment and tourism development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Women in Innovation: The SheThePeople Digital Women Awards 2025

Empowering Women in Innovation: The SheThePeople Digital Women Awards 2025

 India
2
Boosting Natural Farming: Himachal's New Marketplace Model

Boosting Natural Farming: Himachal's New Marketplace Model

 India
3
Showdown at Election Commission: TMC Demands Transparency

Showdown at Election Commission: TMC Demands Transparency

 India
4
Spain Invests Big in Synthetic Diamond Semiconductors

Spain Invests Big in Synthetic Diamond Semiconductors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025