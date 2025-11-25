Navigating Non-Tariff Measures: A Boost for Indian Exporters

The Commerce Ministry's latest initiative seeks to refine export quality and compliance through a comprehensive mapping of mandatory and voluntary non-tariff measures (NTMs) globally, overseen by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

This vital exercise is a component of the recently approved Export Promotion Mission, aiming to bolster India's position in global markets. Exporters, promotion councils, and industry associations have been urged to submit pertinent data on NTMs, with a seven-day deadline for submissions.

Failure to submit could lead to these measures not being prioritized, potentially affecting future support measures. Non-tariff barriers like arbitrary NTMs can increase costs and cause delays, impeding trade. Identifying and overcoming these obstacles is crucial for enhancing India's global trade competitiveness.

