CavinKare Expands Beverage Line with Nostalgic Flavors

CavinKare enhances its beverage offerings with the launch of orange cream biscuits and premium malt milkshakes. The strategy aims to boost market share by blending nostalgia and innovation. The launch coincides with a special campaign for Children's Day and involves over 2,500 students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:48 IST
CavinKare, a major player in fast-moving consumer goods, has expanded its beverage line with new offerings: orange cream biscuits and premium malt milkshakes. Announced by a company official, this strategic move is designed to increase market share by tapping into emotional and experiential consumer engagement.

The Chennai-based company revealed these additions in a press release on Tuesday, highlighting their 'Indulge the Child in You' campaign. Timed with Children's Day celebrations, the initiative engaged more than 2,500 students and aimed to evoke a sense of nostalgia.

K G Mallikeswaran, Business Head–Beverages at CavinKare Pvt Ltd, stated that the evolving Indian beverage market demands products that resonate emotionally while offering innovation. The newly launched products, priced competitively, draw on the flavors of Indian childhood memories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

