Left Menu

Wall Street's Mixed Signals Amid Economic Data Delays and AI Developments

Wall Street experienced a mixed start as investors assessed delayed economic data. Retail sales rose by 0.2% in September, below expectations. AI optimism boosted Alphabet's shares, while bets grew for a Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Kohl's surged after an upbeat forecast, while Burlington Stores disappointed with its earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:43 IST
Wall Street's Mixed Signals Amid Economic Data Delays and AI Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street faced a mixed opening as investors digested new economic data. The Commerce Department reported a modest 0.2% rise in retail sales for September, trailing the predicted 0.4%. This, combined with numerous corporate layoffs, has tempered market sentiment.

Alphabet shares brightened the market, climbing 4% in premarket trading. This surge followed reports of Meta exploring Google's AI chips for its data centers, compelling investor interest in tech stocks. In contrast, Nvidia and AMD saw significant downturns as the AI chip sector buzz intensified.

Amidst these developments, speculation of a rate cut in December by the Federal Reserve gained traction, bolstered by the dovish outlooks from key committee members. Simultaneously, retail stocks performed mixedly, with Kohl's rising sharply on positive forecasts and Burlington Stores facing investor disappointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Duffy Pushes for Healthier In-Flight Snack Options

Duffy Pushes for Healthier In-Flight Snack Options

 Global
2
Consumer Caution: U.S. Retail Gears Down Amid Economic Strains

Consumer Caution: U.S. Retail Gears Down Amid Economic Strains

 Global
3
Europe Unites to Support Ukraine: A New Financial Strategy

Europe Unites to Support Ukraine: A New Financial Strategy

 Global
4
Tragic Collision: Wedding Party's Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

Tragic Collision: Wedding Party's Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025