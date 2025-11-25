Left Menu

Consumer Caution: U.S. Retail Gears Down Amid Economic Strains

U.S. retail sales rose modestly in September, suggesting consumer caution amid rising prices and economic fatigue. High tariffs and a weakening labor market led to selective purchasing habits, impacting consumer confidence and spending. Economists anticipate a solid third-quarter economic growth despite the ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:46 IST
Amid economic challenges, U.S. retail sales showed a modest rise of 0.2% in September, falling short of economists' expectations. A key driver of this slowdown is consumer caution due to rising prices and a weakened labor market, as highlighted by a record four-year high unemployment rate.

According to a Conference Board survey, consumer confidence dipped to a seven-month low in November, reflecting skepticism toward big-ticket purchases. The responsibility is partly linked to tariffs imposed on imports, causing household essentials to surge in price.

Despite the hurdles, economists remain optimistic about strong third-quarter economic performance, predicting a 4.0% GDP increase. However, concerns linger about discretionary spending resilience as inventory and unemployment rates fluctuate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

