FAA Investigates Amazon Drone Mishap in Texas
The FAA is investigating Amazon after a delivery drone downed an internet cable in Texas. The drone struck a wire line, leading to a safe landing with no injuries. This follows another incident involving Amazon drones, highlighting safety concerns in Amazon's ambitious drone delivery plans.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Tuesday an investigation into Amazon following a delivery drone incident in Texas. Last week, an Amazon MK30 drone clipped an internet cable in Waco, Texas, according to FAA authorities.
Despite the incident, the drone managed a controlled landing without injuries. While Amazon acknowledged the mishap, they did not issue an immediate statement. Video evidence showed the drone tangled in a utility line during its ascent from a customer's yard.
This event is part of a series of recent issues for Amazon's drone program, aiming for 500 million deliveries annually by 2030. Another notable incident occurred in Arizona with two drones colliding into a crane. These incidents have raised safety considerations in the e-commerce giant's aerial delivery objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
