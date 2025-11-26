Left Menu

FAA Investigates Amazon Drone Mishap in Texas

The FAA is investigating Amazon after a delivery drone downed an internet cable in Texas. The drone struck a wire line, leading to a safe landing with no injuries. This follows another incident involving Amazon drones, highlighting safety concerns in Amazon's ambitious drone delivery plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 09:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Tuesday an investigation into Amazon following a delivery drone incident in Texas. Last week, an Amazon MK30 drone clipped an internet cable in Waco, Texas, according to FAA authorities.

Despite the incident, the drone managed a controlled landing without injuries. While Amazon acknowledged the mishap, they did not issue an immediate statement. Video evidence showed the drone tangled in a utility line during its ascent from a customer's yard.

This event is part of a series of recent issues for Amazon's drone program, aiming for 500 million deliveries annually by 2030. Another notable incident occurred in Arizona with two drones colliding into a crane. These incidents have raised safety considerations in the e-commerce giant's aerial delivery objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

