FAA Investigates Amazon Drone Mishap in Texas

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Tuesday an investigation into Amazon following a delivery drone incident in Texas. Last week, an Amazon MK30 drone clipped an internet cable in Waco, Texas, according to FAA authorities.

Despite the incident, the drone managed a controlled landing without injuries. While Amazon acknowledged the mishap, they did not issue an immediate statement. Video evidence showed the drone tangled in a utility line during its ascent from a customer's yard.

This event is part of a series of recent issues for Amazon's drone program, aiming for 500 million deliveries annually by 2030. Another notable incident occurred in Arizona with two drones colliding into a crane. These incidents have raised safety considerations in the e-commerce giant's aerial delivery objectives.

