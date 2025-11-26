Left Menu

Tesla's Autonomous Revolution: Doubling Robotaxis in Austin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced plans to double the number of its robotaxis in Austin, Texas, in December. Currently, Tesla's robotaxi service operates in Austin and the San Francisco Bay Area with safety monitors. The company also received a permit for a ride-hailing service in Arizona.

26-11-2025
In a bold move, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that the company's robotaxi fleet in Austin, Texas, is set to double by December. This expansion follows the successful introduction of Tesla's self-driving service in the city earlier this year.

Although the exact number of robotaxis currently in operation is undisclosed, the service is known to be active in Austin and San Francisco, albeit with mandatory safety monitors onboard. Additionally, Tesla has secured a permit to initiate a ride-hailing service in Arizona, broadening its reach further.

This announcement comes as a significant milestone for the robotaxi industry, which has faced numerous hurdles, including high operational costs and stringent regulations. However, thanks to technological advancements by Tesla, Waymo, and Zoox, the industry is now experiencing a rapid expansion phase.

