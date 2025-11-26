Toyota Expands Regional Parts Center at TVS ILP in Andhra Pradesh

Toyota Bharat Integrated Services has launched a regional parts center at TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks' Andhra Pradesh facility, confirming steps to bolster parts distribution across South and East India.

Following a lease agreement for 33,000 sq ft, the facility aims to enhance parts availability and speed up service deliveries in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Prakash Nair, Director at TBIS, describes Visakhapatnam as a strategic hub with strong port connectivity, focusing on expanding their footprint in response to rising automobile demand.

