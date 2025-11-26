Left Menu

Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable Transition

Sundaram Alternates released its 2024–25 ESG & Impact Report at the IVCA GreenReturns Summit, showcasing how private credit can transform India's economic resilience. The report outlines ESG integration within real estate portfolios, environmental and social outcomes, and responsible governance for sustainable urban development and climate resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:22 IST
Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable Transition
  • Country:
  • India

Sundaram Alternates, the investment arm of Sundaram Finance, launched its 2024–25 ESG & Impact Report at the IVCA GreenReturns Summit. The report highlights how structured private credit and ESG-aligned frameworks are pivotal in reshaping India's economic landscape, prioritizing sustainability and resilience.

The findings underscore a significant transformation within Sundaram Alternates' real estate portfolio, with a focus on measurable environmental and social outcomes. It also emphasizes the expanding influence of private capital in India's sustainability transition, tackling climate risks, urbanization, and socio-economic gaps.

Key metrics reveal substantial achievements, including major reductions in carbon emissions and energy savings, job creation, and adherence to stringent governance practices. This disciplined approach aligns with global ESG standards and India's climate objectives, positioning the nation at a pivotal moment towards achieving sustainable development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AKTU Achieves Historic NAAC A+ Grade in Reassessment

AKTU Achieves Historic NAAC A+ Grade in Reassessment

 India
2
Campbell's Exec Under Fire for Racist Remarks, Faces Investigation

Campbell's Exec Under Fire for Racist Remarks, Faces Investigation

 Global
3
Processed Foods: A Hidden Threat to Rural Diets

Processed Foods: A Hidden Threat to Rural Diets

 India
4
France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Conviction

France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Co...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025