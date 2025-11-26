Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG Impact Report: Leading India’s Sustainable Transition

Sundaram Alternates, the investment arm of Sundaram Finance, launched its 2024–25 ESG & Impact Report at the IVCA GreenReturns Summit. The report highlights how structured private credit and ESG-aligned frameworks are pivotal in reshaping India's economic landscape, prioritizing sustainability and resilience.

The findings underscore a significant transformation within Sundaram Alternates' real estate portfolio, with a focus on measurable environmental and social outcomes. It also emphasizes the expanding influence of private capital in India's sustainability transition, tackling climate risks, urbanization, and socio-economic gaps.

Key metrics reveal substantial achievements, including major reductions in carbon emissions and energy savings, job creation, and adherence to stringent governance practices. This disciplined approach aligns with global ESG standards and India's climate objectives, positioning the nation at a pivotal moment towards achieving sustainable development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)