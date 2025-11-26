LOT Plane Veers Off Taxiway at Vilnius Airport
A LOT passenger aircraft veered off the taxiway at Vilnius airport, causing all traffic to halt. No injuries were reported from flight LO771. Passengers safely disembarked. The runway is closed until 5 pm local time.
On Wednesday, a passenger aircraft belonging to Polish airline LOT veered off the taxiway at Vilnius airport in Lithuania, abruptly halting all air traffic, the airport operator confirmed.
Fortunately, there were no injuries reported among the passengers of flight LO771, and all aboard safely disembarked following the incident, as stated in a Facebook post by the airport.
The airport announced that the runway would remain closed until 5 pm local time (1500 GMT) for further investigation and safety checks.
