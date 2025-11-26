Left Menu

LOT Plane Veers Off Taxiway at Vilnius Airport

A LOT passenger aircraft veered off the taxiway at Vilnius airport, causing all traffic to halt. No injuries were reported from flight LO771. Passengers safely disembarked. The runway is closed until 5 pm local time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:57 IST
LOT Plane Veers Off Taxiway at Vilnius Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, a passenger aircraft belonging to Polish airline LOT veered off the taxiway at Vilnius airport in Lithuania, abruptly halting all air traffic, the airport operator confirmed.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported among the passengers of flight LO771, and all aboard safely disembarked following the incident, as stated in a Facebook post by the airport.

The airport announced that the runway would remain closed until 5 pm local time (1500 GMT) for further investigation and safety checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Conviction

France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Co...

 Global
2
Empowering Special Athletes: Rajasthan's State Games Kick Off

Empowering Special Athletes: Rajasthan's State Games Kick Off

 India
3
Radioactive Contamination Scandal Shakes Indonesian Exports

Radioactive Contamination Scandal Shakes Indonesian Exports

 Indonesia
4
Fiscal Fumble: UK's Budget Blunder Exposes Government Gaffe

Fiscal Fumble: UK's Budget Blunder Exposes Government Gaffe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025