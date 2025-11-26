Radioactive Contamination Scandal Shakes Indonesian Exports

Indonesia has initiated a criminal investigation into the source of radioactive contamination that has affected its export industry. The inquiry focuses on a metal-processing plant within the Cikande Industrial Estate located in Banten province on Java island. The facility, PT Peter Metal Technology, is believed to have Chinese ownership, according to investigation sources.

The contamination issue first emerged with Dutch authorities reporting traces of cesium 137 in shipping containers from Indonesia, which included several boxes of sneakers. In August, the US FDA issued an alert about frozen shrimp from PT Bahari Makmur Sejati, near the industrial estate, after detecting cesium 137 in shipments to US ports.

A total of 20 factories in the affected area are involved, including facilities dealing with shrimp and footwear production. Nine employees detected with cesium 137 exposure have been treated, and contaminated sites have been decontaminated. Indonesian authorities are preventing further import of contaminated goods and have seized containers of zinc powder from Angola for re-export.

