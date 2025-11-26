Left Menu

Radioactive Contamination Scandal Shakes Indonesian Exports

Indonesia has launched a criminal investigation into radioactive contamination impacting its exports. The probe targets a China-owned metal-processing factory in Java. Traces of cesium 137 were found in containers of shrimp and sneakers bound for the US and Netherlands, prompting product recalls and health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:55 IST
Radioactive Contamination Scandal Shakes Indonesian Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has initiated a criminal investigation into the source of radioactive contamination that has affected its export industry. The inquiry focuses on a metal-processing plant within the Cikande Industrial Estate located in Banten province on Java island. The facility, PT Peter Metal Technology, is believed to have Chinese ownership, according to investigation sources.

The contamination issue first emerged with Dutch authorities reporting traces of cesium 137 in shipping containers from Indonesia, which included several boxes of sneakers. In August, the US FDA issued an alert about frozen shrimp from PT Bahari Makmur Sejati, near the industrial estate, after detecting cesium 137 in shipments to US ports.

A total of 20 factories in the affected area are involved, including facilities dealing with shrimp and footwear production. Nine employees detected with cesium 137 exposure have been treated, and contaminated sites have been decontaminated. Indonesian authorities are preventing further import of contaminated goods and have seized containers of zinc powder from Angola for re-export.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Assembly Winter Storm: Opposition Gears Up for Intense Session

Odisha Assembly Winter Storm: Opposition Gears Up for Intense Session

 India
2
India's Bold Move: Boosting Rare Earth Magnet Production

India's Bold Move: Boosting Rare Earth Magnet Production

 India
3
Bridging Cultures: Constitution Expands in Kashmiri and Bodo

Bridging Cultures: Constitution Expands in Kashmiri and Bodo

 India
4
Shubman Gill Vows Resilience After India's Defeat Against South Africa

Shubman Gill Vows Resilience After India's Defeat Against South Africa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025