Passengers Safe After LOT Plane Incident in Vilnius

A LOT passenger aircraft veered off the taxiway at Vilnius airport, stopping traffic. No injuries were reported among the 63 passengers and four crew members. The runway is closed until 7 p.m. Passengers with outgoing flights are advised to contact their airlines for updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A LOT passenger aircraft from Poland veered off the taxiway at Vilnius airport in Lithuania on Wednesday, temporarily halting all airport traffic, according to the airport operator.

Flight LO771, arriving from Warsaw, carried 63 passengers and four crew members. All passengers disembarked safely, with no injuries reported. A LOT spokesperson confirmed this information on social media platform X.

The airport announced that the runway will remain closed until 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) and advised affected passengers to contact their airlines for specific departure updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

