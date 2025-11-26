Sellwin Traders Partners with Patel Container India for 36% Stake in Gujarat Project
Sellwin Traders has partnered with Patel Container India via a share-swap agreement for a 36% investment in a container manufacturing project in Gujarat. The project, located near Bhavnagar, has secured financing from State Bank of India, alongside contributions from promoters and Sellwin.
Sellwin Traders has announced a strategic partnership with Patel Container India, formalizing a share-swap agreement for a significant 36% investment in a container manufacturing initiative in Gujarat.
This development follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed last year, where both companies committed to collaborating on Patel Container India Pvt Ltd's project near Bhavnagar.
The financial framework includes a term loan of Rs 20 crore sanctioned by State Bank of India, forming a core element of the project's funding, supplemented by promoter contributions and Sellwin's investment.
