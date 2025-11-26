Left Menu

Sellwin Traders Partners with Patel Container India for 36% Stake in Gujarat Project

Sellwin Traders has partnered with Patel Container India via a share-swap agreement for a 36% investment in a container manufacturing project in Gujarat. The project, located near Bhavnagar, has secured financing from State Bank of India, alongside contributions from promoters and Sellwin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:33 IST
Sellwin Traders Partners with Patel Container India for 36% Stake in Gujarat Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sellwin Traders has announced a strategic partnership with Patel Container India, formalizing a share-swap agreement for a significant 36% investment in a container manufacturing initiative in Gujarat.

This development follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed last year, where both companies committed to collaborating on Patel Container India Pvt Ltd's project near Bhavnagar.

The financial framework includes a term loan of Rs 20 crore sanctioned by State Bank of India, forming a core element of the project's funding, supplemented by promoter contributions and Sellwin's investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Assembly Winter Storm: Opposition Gears Up for Intense Session

Odisha Assembly Winter Storm: Opposition Gears Up for Intense Session

 India
2
India's Bold Move: Boosting Rare Earth Magnet Production

India's Bold Move: Boosting Rare Earth Magnet Production

 India
3
Bridging Cultures: Constitution Expands in Kashmiri and Bodo

Bridging Cultures: Constitution Expands in Kashmiri and Bodo

 India
4
Shubman Gill Vows Resilience After India's Defeat Against South Africa

Shubman Gill Vows Resilience After India's Defeat Against South Africa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025