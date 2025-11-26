Rs 1.17 Crore Bid for Fancy Vehicle Number Creates Stir in Haryana
A businessman from Haryana bid Rs 1.17 crore for a vehicle number 'HR-88-B-8888', surpassing expectations. The bid closed on a Wednesday, with an initial reserve price set at Rs 50,000. The businessman, intrigued by the number, is yet to decide which vehicle will be paired with it.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A Haryana businessman has made waves with an astonishing Rs 1.17 crore bid for a special vehicle number, 'HR-88-B-8888'.
This high-stakes online auction, held via a dedicated portal, concluded with this staggering offer, with an initial base price of just Rs 50,000.
The businessman, who hails from the Bhiwani district and whose identity remains undisclosed, expressed surprise at the bidding frenzy triggered by his purchase.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Holds Off on Trump's Bid to Oust Copyright Chief
Denied Luxury: Anand Teltumbde's Bid to Attend Kochi Literature Fest Rejected by Court
India Clinches 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid
Delegates of 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratify India's 2030 bid at Commonwealth Sport General Assembly.
Delegates of 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratify India's 2030 bid at Commonwealth Sport General Assembly.