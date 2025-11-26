Rs 1.17 Crore Bid for Fancy Vehicle Number Creates Stir in Haryana

A Haryana businessman has made waves with an astonishing Rs 1.17 crore bid for a special vehicle number, 'HR-88-B-8888'.

This high-stakes online auction, held via a dedicated portal, concluded with this staggering offer, with an initial base price of just Rs 50,000.

The businessman, who hails from the Bhiwani district and whose identity remains undisclosed, expressed surprise at the bidding frenzy triggered by his purchase.