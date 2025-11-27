Flight Disruption at Reagan Airport Amid White House Shooting Response
Flights to Reagan Washington National Airport were briefly paused due to the shooting of two National Guard members near the White House. The FAA stopped flights temporarily to allow aircraft involved in the incident response to function effectively. The disruption occurred just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel period.
Flights to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport faced a brief halt on Wednesday following a shooting incident near the White House involving National Guard members. The Federal Aviation Administration acted swiftly to impose a ground stop, citing the proximity of responding aircraft to the incident area.
This precautionary measure temporarily suspended arrivals at the airport, ensuring that responding aircraft could operate without interference. The pause was an operational necessity to maintain safety and coordinate effective response efforts.
Despite the interruption, normal operations resumed shortly after. Nevertheless, the timing added to the travel pressures already anticipated due to the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest travel times in the USA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
