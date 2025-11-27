New Zealand's Housing Market: From Bullish Boon to Bust

New Zealand's housing sector, once a stalwart of economic progress, has entered a period of uncertainty following a dramatic boom-bust cycle. Investors and homeowners alike are grappling with the fallout, as the nation's economic growth struggles to regain momentum.

The recent downturn in housing prices has been characterized by a series of interest rate hikes and an increased housing supply, leading to a significant drop in property values. From a staggering 40% rise during the pandemic to a nearly 20% fall, the volatility has altered market dynamics, with first-time buyers benefiting but investor sentiment waning.

With unemployment rising and migration slowing, the outlook for the market remains subdued. Experts suggest a cautious recovery, with only modest gains predicted for coming years. The potential of structural shifts looms, as stakeholders ponder the long-term implications for New Zealand's prized asset class.

(With inputs from agencies.)