Patel Engineering Bags Rs 800 Crore Mining Contracts

Patel Engineering Ltd has clinched two significant contracts valued at approximately Rs 800 crore for mining activities in Chhattisgarh. The firm has received letters of intent from Saidax Engineers and Infrastructures, marking a significant win in the project's landscape.

The combined value of the contracts is Rs 798.19 crore, excluding taxes, according to an official statement from Patel Engineering. These projects include excavation and transportation of coal at the Jhiria West OCP in Hasdeo Area, Bilaspur, for South Eastern Coalfields Limited, a Coal India subsidiary.

Kavita Shirvaikar, Managing Director of Patel Engineering, noted that these projects add to a strong pipeline of tenders worth over Rs 34,000 crore. The company also plans to compete for additional opportunities projected at Rs 18,000 crore, expected to be available before the fiscal year's end. Patel Engineering is pivotal in sectors like hydropower, tunneling, and irrigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)