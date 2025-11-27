Left Menu

HDFC Capital and Hero Realty Unite for Major Housing Initiative

HDFC Capital Advisors collaborates with Hero Realty to launch a Rs 1,000 crore platform focusing on developing real estate projects in India's Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. This partnership aims to meet the demand for mid-income housing by leveraging the growth in infrastructure and urban aspirations.

  • India

HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd has teamed up with Hero Realty to initiate a significant Rs 1,000 crore venture aimed at spearheading real estate projects.

As the real estate private equity arm of HDFC Group, HDFC Capital, along with Hero Realty, the real estate section of Hero Enterprise, announced the initiative in their statement on Thursday. This collaboration focuses on developing housing across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India.

Hero Realty, established in 2006, has executed over 8.4 million sq ft of residential spaces and 200 acres of industrial parks. The company is paving the way for expansive development in partnership with HDFC Capital, seeking to exploit the growing infrastructure and rising aspirations in these urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

