Consulate Clash: Russia Retaliates Against Poland's Move

Russia plans to close Poland's consulate in Irkutsk by the end of December, responding to Poland's closure of Russia's consulate in Gdansk. The Russian Foreign Ministry formally notified the Polish ambassador of its intentions, signaling diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

  • Russia

In a reciprocal move, Russia announced on Thursday its decision to close Poland's consulate in Irkutsk by the end of December. This action comes as a direct response to Poland's choice to shut down the Russian consulate in Gdansk.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Polish ambassador was summoned and issued a formal note. This note officially informed him of Moscow's decision to revoke its consent for the operation of the Irkutsk consulate starting December 30.

This development followed Poland's earlier declaration to terminate the operations of Russia's consulate in Gdansk by December 23, marking an escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

