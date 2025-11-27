Left Menu

Market's Kryptonite: Stocks Rise Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Stocks climbed slightly on Thursday amid expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month. The dollar remained soft against most currencies except the yen. Investors focus on a potential rate hike and AI bubble issues, while U.S. markets experience limited activity due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Updated: 27-11-2025 15:05 IST
Stocks nudged higher on Thursday as speculation grew over a possible Federal Reserve rate cut next month, causing the dollar to soften against various currencies, except the yen. Observers noted the yen's intervention watch status, amid potential rate hikes before the year ends. Holiday-shortened trading reduced market activity.

U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving, with European markets showing modest gains. The STOXX 600 index reflected positivity witnessed across Asian markets, thanks to tech and defense stock rises that countered healthcare sector losses. Analysts believe stocks will move upwards, buoyed by expectations of a December rate cut amid a robust earnings season.

In currency dynamics, a slight dollar rise was noted, impacted by the euro and pound's weakness. Traders predict an 85% probability of a December rate cut. Meanwhile, the yen strengthened as Japan prepares for potential currency interventions, with Bitcoin recovering from a four-week decline and gold witnessing minor changes.

