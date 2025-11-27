European Market Stalls as Takeover Buzz Surrounds Puma
European shares stabilized Thursday after a three-day rally, fueled by hopes of a U.S. interest rate cut. Puma's stock soared following takeover speculations. Healthcare weighed on markets, while financials were buoyant, benefiting from notable upgrades. Investors remain optimistic amid potential progress in Russia-Ukraine talks.
European markets took a pause on Thursday after a three-day rally driven by optimism over a potential U.S. interest rate cut, with Puma's shares skyrocketing on takeover speculation.
Despite the pan-European STOXX 600 remaining flat at 574.01 points, regional markets delivered a mixed performance with London's FTSE 100 slipping slightly, while Germany's DAX edged up.
Healthcare stocks dragged the index down, while financial services led gains, notably with Deutsche Bourse surging after an upbeat rating. Progress on a Russia-Ukraine peace deal also lifted market sentiment.
