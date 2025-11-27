NX India Triumphs with Best Integrated Supply Chain Award

Nippon Express (India) Pvt. Ltd., known as NX India, earned high honors at the Uno Minda Group's supplier conference in Gurgaon by securing the 'Best Integrated Supply Chain Support Award'. The accolade recognizes NX India's exceptional contributions to logistics in bustling automotive circles.

Uno Minda Group is a powerhouse in automotive component manufacturing, with an impressive network of over 1,000 suppliers globally. NX India stood out due to its unwavering dedication to safety, service excellence, quality standards, cost efficiency, and pioneering technology in supply chain solutions.

With over 350 companies vying for recognition, NX India's efforts in refining a stable delivery system and enhancing operational quality were distinguished. Leaders emphasized that this achievement highlights the collective dedication of their team and reinforces their commitment to support the automotive industry's progressive development.

