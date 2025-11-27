Left Menu

NX India Triumphs with Best Integrated Supply Chain Award

Nippon Express (India) Pvt. Ltd. received the 'Best Integrated Supply Chain Support Award' from Uno Minda Group, acknowledging its commitment to logistics excellence, safety, and innovative technology in the automotive sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:01 IST
NX India Triumphs with Best Integrated Supply Chain Award
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nippon Express (India) Pvt. Ltd., known as NX India, earned high honors at the Uno Minda Group's supplier conference in Gurgaon by securing the 'Best Integrated Supply Chain Support Award'. The accolade recognizes NX India's exceptional contributions to logistics in bustling automotive circles.

Uno Minda Group is a powerhouse in automotive component manufacturing, with an impressive network of over 1,000 suppliers globally. NX India stood out due to its unwavering dedication to safety, service excellence, quality standards, cost efficiency, and pioneering technology in supply chain solutions.

With over 350 companies vying for recognition, NX India's efforts in refining a stable delivery system and enhancing operational quality were distinguished. Leaders emphasized that this achievement highlights the collective dedication of their team and reinforces their commitment to support the automotive industry's progressive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Battle Against the Smog: A Citywide Effort

Delhi's Battle Against the Smog: A Citywide Effort

 India
2
Blazing Concerns: The Perils of Bamboo Scaffolding in Hong Kong

Blazing Concerns: The Perils of Bamboo Scaffolding in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Supreme Court Stays Order Against Officer in High-Profile Murder Case

Supreme Court Stays Order Against Officer in High-Profile Murder Case

 India
4
A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

A History of Tumult: Guinea-Bissau’s Endless Cycle of Coups

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025