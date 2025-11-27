Tesla's Electric Drive: Haryana's Leap to a Manufacturing Powerhouse

In a major announcement on Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini exuded confidence that the US-based EV giant Tesla will set up its first Indian manufacturing plant in the state. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Tesla India Motors Center in Gurugram, Saini highlighted Haryana's robust initiatives to boost the 'ease of doing business'.

Saini proudly portrayed Haryana as not just a market but a manufacturing powerhouse, contributing notably to the automotive and IT sectors. He detailed how the state is actively reducing business costs, introducing special leasing policies for industrial plots, and strengthening local supply chains through collaboration with established industries.

The Chief Minister pointed out Haryana's impressive industrial growth, marked by a rise in exports and a leading position in logistics facilities. With over 12 million MSMEs established in the past 11 years, Haryana is emerging as a significant player in India's startup landscape. Future-oriented efforts include setting up AI hubs and a Department of the Future, boosting the tech-driven approach in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)