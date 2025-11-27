ADB Approves $398.8M to Modernize Tertiary Health and Medical Education in Assam
The Assam State Tertiary Health Care Augmentation Project will overhaul three major medical institutions, create advanced centers of excellence, and strengthen the state’s capacity to deliver modern, resilient, and inclusive health services.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $398.8 million loan to help transform the health care and medical education systems in Assam, India, marking one of the state’s most significant investments in public health infrastructure. The Assam State Tertiary Health Care Augmentation Project will overhaul three major medical institutions, create advanced centers of excellence, and strengthen the state’s capacity to deliver modern, resilient, and inclusive health services.
At the heart of the initiative is the full modernization of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)—Assam’s largest tertiary care center—which will be upgraded into a state-of-the-art super-specialty hospital. The project will also upgrade Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh and Silchar Medical College and Hospital, establishing a connected network of high-quality medical institutions under the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences.
Addressing Critical Gaps in Assam’s Health System
Assam continues to face significant health challenges—including high maternal mortality, infant mortality, and a persistent shortage of advanced tertiary care services. Many patients must travel long distances, often out of state, to receive specialized care.
“Assam’s health system faces critical gaps, with high maternal and infant mortality and severe shortages in tertiary care,” said Mio Oka, ADB Country Director for India. “This investment will modernize tertiary health care facilities, expand access to resilient health systems, and position Assam as an affordable medical destination for the wider region and neighboring countries.”
Modernizing Hospitals With Climate-Resilient, Gender-Sensitive Infrastructure
The project integrates climate and disaster resilience into hospital design, ensuring health facilities remain functional during floods, cyclones, and other climate risks common in Assam. Key upgrades include:
Construction of climate-resilient hospital buildings
Deployment of digital hospital systems, including telemedicine capabilities
Upgraded intensive care units, operating theatres, diagnostic facilities, and emergency services
Improved patient flow and infection prevention systems
These improvements will significantly enhance the state’s ability to respond to public health crises and offer high-quality, specialized care.
Strengthening Medical Education With Advanced Training Tools
To address shortages in the health workforce, the project will upgrade medical education by:
Expanding smart classrooms and digital learning systems
Introducing simulation-based training for medical and nursing students
Reforming curricula to integrate gender equality, climate change, and disaster preparedness
Supporting faculty development, research, and innovation
These reforms will prepare a new generation of health professionals equipped with modern skills and training.
Building Centers of Excellence and Enabling Medical Tourism
The project aims to strengthen institutional capacity by establishing centers of excellence in key specialties, promoting research collaboration, and bringing best practices to teaching hospitals. Additional initiatives include:
Creating gender equality groups within institutions
Encouraging private sector participation in non-clinical hospital services
Developing a medical tourism strategy to attract patients from Northeast India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh
The upgrades are expected to position Assam as a regional hub for affordable, high-quality tertiary care.
Expanding Gender-Responsive and Inclusive Health Services
A major emphasis of the project is improving access to health services for women, girls, and vulnerable groups. Among its most impactful components is the establishment of a one-stop crisis center at GMCH for survivors of gender-based violence. The center will offer:
Medical care
Psychosocial support
Legal assistance
Referral services
At least 500 women and girls are expected to benefit from these services.
A Modern, Resilient, and Inclusive Health System for Assam
By combining infrastructure upgrades, capacity development, curriculum modernization, and gender-focused services, the project marks a major step toward a stronger, more inclusive, and climate-resilient health system in Assam. The ADB-backed initiative is expected to elevate the state’s health outcomes, improve access to specialized care, and build a robust pipeline of trained medical professionals.
Once fully implemented, the project will not only modernize Assam’s health system but also strengthen its role as a regional center for quality, affordable tertiary care and medical education.
