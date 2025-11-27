IDB Approves $530M Loan to Advance Construction of Bogotá’s First Metro Line

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a second individual operation of $530 million under its Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP) to support the development and implementation of the First Line of the Metro of Bogotá (PLMB)—a transformative project long anticipated by Colombia’s capital.

This new financing builds on the IDB’s broader commitment to strengthening sustainable urban mobility across Latin America. It also reinforces the Bank’s partnership with Bogotá in developing modern transport infrastructure that reduces congestion, ensures cleaner air, and expands opportunities for millions of residents.

A Life-Changing Project for 2.9 Million Residents

The PLMB’s area of influence encompasses 2.9 million inhabitants, 96% of whom belong to low- or middle-income households. The metro line—running through Bogotá’s southwest corridor toward the city’s center and northern districts—will drastically improve access to:

Employment opportunities

Health services and hospitals

Education facilities

Commercial zones and economic hubs

For many residents, especially those in underserved areas, the metro will significantly reduce travel times, increase mobility options, and enhance quality of life.

The project also promises citywide benefits. By shifting thousands of daily trips from road to rail, the PLMB will help Bogotá cut environmental pollution and reduce dependence on private vehicles and high-emission buses, contributing to improved urban air quality.

A Strategic Priority for Bogotá’s Urban Future

For the past 15 years, successive Bogotá administrations have made the metro a structural priority for the city’s mobility system. Integrating metro lines with the broader public transportation network—including buses, feeder services, and non-motorized transport—has been central to long-term urban planning.

The PLMB is the most advanced of Bogotá’s metro initiatives, representing a milestone in the city’s evolution toward a modern, multimodal transport system that can meet current and future demand.

Financing Terms Designed to Support Long-Term Development

The newly approved $530 million IDB loan includes:

23-year amortization period

5.5-year grace period

Interest rate based on SOFR

These terms reflect the large-scale nature of the metro project and its expected long-term benefits for economic development, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

Advancing Sustainable Urban Mobility in Latin America

The PLMB is one of the region’s most important transport infrastructure projects, expected to reshape Bogotá’s mobility landscape. By supporting Colombia’s efforts to modernize its urban transport, the IDB continues to help cities reduce carbon emissions, improve connectivity for low-income populations, and build resilient, sustainable infrastructure.

The new financing marks another step toward making Bogotá’s long-awaited metro a reality—bringing modern, accessible, and climate-friendly transportation to millions.