IFAD, Japan, and Euglena Launch Project to Boost Sesame Exports from Bangladesh

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), Euglena Co., Ltd., and euglena GG Ltd. (Grameen Euglena) have officially launched a new partnership to improve the livelihoods of small-scale sesame farmers in Bangladesh. Announced at the United Nations University in Tokyo, the initiative marks a major step toward strengthening Bangladesh’s sesame value chain and promoting a “social procurement” model that prioritizes both high-quality sourcing and positive social impact.

The project, titled “Strengthening Sesame Value Chain for Exports in Bangladesh,” will begin in January 2026 as the third initiative under IFAD’s Enhanced Linkages between the Private Sector and Small-scale Producers (ELPS) programme. It leverages public–private–producer partnerships (4Ps) to help farmers meet the stringent quality requirements of high-value international markets—particularly Japan.

Supporting Farmers to Access Premium Global Markets

Bangladesh is one of the world’s oldest producers of sesame, and global demand for high-quality, traceable sesame seeds continues to rise. However, many smallholder farmers remain unable to meet strict export standards due to poor storage conditions, weak post-harvest handling, and limited access to technology.

The new partnership aims to address these challenges by:

Strengthening cultivation techniques

Improving seed quality and purity

Building modern storage infrastructure at the community level

Providing equipment for aflatoxin control, drying, and cleaning

Enhancing post-harvest handling and aggregation

Training producers in international quality standards

Linking farmers directly to premium Japanese buyers

This approach will help farmers sell seeds at higher prices while ensuring Japanese companies receive consistent, high-quality, and sustainably sourced sesame.

A Transformative Model: “Social Procurement”

A key feature of this project is its focus on “social procurement”—a sourcing strategy that uses market demand to generate social and environmental benefits. Instead of buying solely based on cost, Japanese companies will work with farmers in ways that:

Improve livelihoods

Incentivize sustainable farming

Strengthen rural economies

Reduce inequality by including vulnerable households

Encourage climate-smart agriculture

This model aligns with global consumer expectations for ethically sourced products and creates long-term stability for both suppliers and buyers.

IFAD: Empowering Smallholders Through 4P Partnerships

In a message delivered at the launch, Donal Brown, IFAD Associate Vice-President, stressed the importance of integrating smallholders into higher-value markets:

“Small-scale producers are the backbone of rural economies, yet they often remain disconnected from lucrative markets. ELPS bridges this gap through partnerships that make farmers active partners in the system.”

Brown highlighted that ELPS-supported initiatives globally have helped farmers meet export standards, receive premium prices, and build sustainable livelihoods.

MAFF: Strengthening Japan–IFAD Collaboration

Representing the Japanese government, Ken Sasaji, Deputy Director-General of MAFF, emphasized the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration:

“I am pleased to see the deepening partnership between MAFF and IFAD. I hope that more companies and producers join efforts toward building sustainable and resilient agri-food systems through the ELPS initiative.”

Japan has become an active supporter of value chain development and food system resilience through its cooperation with IFAD.

Euglena and Grameen Euglena: A Decade of Commitment to Bangladesh

Mitsuru Izumo, Founder and President of Euglena Co., Ltd., highlighted the company’s long-standing involvement in Bangladesh, including:

Providing nutritious cookies to children to address malnutrition

Supporting sustainable agriculture in rural communities

Building a decade-long partnership through Grameen Euglena, a joint venture with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus’s Grameen family of enterprises

“Drawing on over ten years of experience, we are excited to advance social procurement with IFAD and MAFF. This project will contribute to sustainable agriculture, better farmer incomes, and food security in both Japan and Bangladesh.”

Expected Impact: Prosperity for Farmers, Stability for Buyers

The project is expected to deliver widespread benefits:

Improved incomes for thousands of small-scale sesame farmers

Better access to international markets

Reduced post-harvest losses

Enhanced environmental sustainability

Stronger resilience to climate and market shocks

Improved food safety and quality assurance systems

Creation of an export-oriented, high-value sesame sector

For Japanese companies, the partnership will ensure a stable, high-quality supply of sesame processed according to rigorous food safety standards.

A Scalable Model for Other Value Chains

IFAD and MAFF plan to use lessons from this initiative to inform similar projects in other crops and countries. The ELPS model, which unites governments, private companies, and farmers, is seen as a blueprint for inclusive value chain development across Asia and beyond.

The launch signals a bold step toward a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable agricultural export system—one that values farmers not simply as suppliers but as key partners in regional and global food markets.