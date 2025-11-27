Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress on India's Largest Airport

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing construction of the Noida International Airport at Jewar on Thursday. Officials confirmed the high-level visits aimed at ensuring timely completion of this ambitious infrastructure project.

Adityanath focused on key areas including the domestic terminal, security setup, and traffic plans, expressing the need for swift action to meet all operational standards. The inspection was followed by a significant meeting involving Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and senior figures from aviation authorities, emphasizing the airport's pivotal role for the state's development.

Prominent attendees included the heads of relevant aviation bodies and the airport's operating team, led by CEO Christoph Schnellmann. Amid the coordinated effort, Adityanath reiterated the project's economic impact, urging expedited completion of security and operational protocols. Meanwhile, a temporary traffic advisory was enacted in Gautam Buddh Nagar to ensure public convenience during the chief minister's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)