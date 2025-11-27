Gorakhpur-Pilibhit Express' New Journey: Izzatnagar Extension Launched!

The Gorakhpur-Pilibhit Express reached a new milestone with its extension to Izzatnagar, initiated virtually from Puranpur by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada.

The extension follows earlier services up to Pilibhit and responds to the travel demands of passengers seeking enhanced mobility across the region.

Under the Modi administration, significant railway developments include 48 completed projects in Uttar Pradesh, 157 station redevelopments, and increased budget allocations, fostering connectivity with Vande Bharat trains.