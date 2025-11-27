Gorakhpur-Pilibhit Express' New Journey: Izzatnagar Extension Launched!
The Gorakhpur-Pilibhit Express has been extended to Izzatnagar from Puranpur, benefiting passengers with improved regional mobility. Flagged off by Railway Minister Vaishnaw, the project reflects substantial rail sector developments under the Modi government, including significant funding increases and numerous infrastructure upgrades across Uttar Pradesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The Gorakhpur-Pilibhit Express reached a new milestone with its extension to Izzatnagar, initiated virtually from Puranpur by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada.
The extension follows earlier services up to Pilibhit and responds to the travel demands of passengers seeking enhanced mobility across the region.
Under the Modi administration, significant railway developments include 48 completed projects in Uttar Pradesh, 157 station redevelopments, and increased budget allocations, fostering connectivity with Vande Bharat trains.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Farmers: Solar Pumps Subsidy in Uttar Pradesh
Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Uttar Pradesh Intensifies Efforts
Leopard Attacks in Uttar Pradesh Cause Alarm and Tragedy
Viksit Uttar Pradesh-2047: A Vision for Industrial Revolution
Justice Served: 25-Year Sentence in Uttar Pradesh Rape Case