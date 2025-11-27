Netherlands Targets Private Jet Polluters with 2030 Tax Overhaul

The Dutch Parliament approved a new tax plan on Thursday, targeting private jet travel from 2030. The measures focus on taxing jets based on flight distance rather than weight, applying to aircraft with 19 seats or fewer.

Passengers on flights up to 2,000 km will pay 420 euros, those between 2,000 and 5,500 km will be charged 1,015 euros, and flights exceeding that distance will incur a 2,100 euro levy. Currently, private jets are taxed like commercial aircraft by weight, but a shift to distance-based taxation for all aviation is set for 2027, with private jets aligning with commercial standards until 2030.

The move follows research indicating the richest 1% significantly contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting private aircraft's role. The lawmakers advocate for the 'polluter pays' principle, a stance supported by other nations such as France and Kenya in taxing premium and private aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)