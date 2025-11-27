Left Menu

Netherlands Targets Private Jet Polluters with 2030 Tax Overhaul

The Dutch Parliament has passed a plan to tax private jet travel based on distance, effective from 2030, aiming to hold wealthier travelers accountable for emissions. This shift from weight-based to distance-based taxation reflects a broader effort to address environmental impacts of air travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:03 IST
Netherlands Targets Private Jet Polluters with 2030 Tax Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dutch Parliament approved a new tax plan on Thursday, targeting private jet travel from 2030. The measures focus on taxing jets based on flight distance rather than weight, applying to aircraft with 19 seats or fewer.

Passengers on flights up to 2,000 km will pay 420 euros, those between 2,000 and 5,500 km will be charged 1,015 euros, and flights exceeding that distance will incur a 2,100 euro levy. Currently, private jets are taxed like commercial aircraft by weight, but a shift to distance-based taxation for all aviation is set for 2027, with private jets aligning with commercial standards until 2030.

The move follows research indicating the richest 1% significantly contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting private aircraft's role. The lawmakers advocate for the 'polluter pays' principle, a stance supported by other nations such as France and Kenya in taxing premium and private aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investigation Launched: Alleged MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab

Investigation Launched: Alleged MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab

 India
2
FBI Probes Shooter's Afghan Ties in Guard Attack Investigation

FBI Probes Shooter's Afghan Ties in Guard Attack Investigation

 United States
3
Anjali Semwal Shines in Sunil Verma Memorial Squash

Anjali Semwal Shines in Sunil Verma Memorial Squash

 India
4
Public Grievance Neglect Triggers Salary Withhold in Odisha

Public Grievance Neglect Triggers Salary Withhold in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025