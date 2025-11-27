Left Menu

Engineering Marvels: A Glimpse into India's Revolutionary Rail Bridges

The Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee reviewed the Chenab and Anji Khad rail bridges' technological innovations and engineering challenges. These bridges are integral to the USBRL project, with the Chenab Bridge being taller than the Eiffel Tower and the Anji Khad Bridge enhancing regional connectivity, highlighting Indian Railways' engineering capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:34 IST
Engineering Marvels: A Glimpse into India's Revolutionary Rail Bridges
  • Country:
  • India

The Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) embarked on a study tour of the Chenab and Anji Khad rail bridges in Northern Railway's Jammu division. The visit aimed to review cutting-edge technological innovations and understand the engineering hurdles overcome during construction.

Accompanying the delegation were notable figures like Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, along with other senior officers. Both bridges are pivotal to the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, showcasing significant engineering feats.

The Chenab Bridge, which towers 35 meters above the Eiffel Tower, can endure earthquakes of magnitude 8 and winds of 266 kmph. Meanwhile, the Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, sits 331 meters high on challenging terrain, bolstering regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investigation Launched: Alleged MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab

Investigation Launched: Alleged MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab

 India
2
FBI Probes Shooter's Afghan Ties in Guard Attack Investigation

FBI Probes Shooter's Afghan Ties in Guard Attack Investigation

 United States
3
Anjali Semwal Shines in Sunil Verma Memorial Squash

Anjali Semwal Shines in Sunil Verma Memorial Squash

 India
4
Public Grievance Neglect Triggers Salary Withhold in Odisha

Public Grievance Neglect Triggers Salary Withhold in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025