Engineering Marvels: A Glimpse into India's Revolutionary Rail Bridges

The Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) embarked on a study tour of the Chenab and Anji Khad rail bridges in Northern Railway's Jammu division. The visit aimed to review cutting-edge technological innovations and understand the engineering hurdles overcome during construction.

Accompanying the delegation were notable figures like Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, along with other senior officers. Both bridges are pivotal to the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, showcasing significant engineering feats.

The Chenab Bridge, which towers 35 meters above the Eiffel Tower, can endure earthquakes of magnitude 8 and winds of 266 kmph. Meanwhile, the Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, sits 331 meters high on challenging terrain, bolstering regional connectivity.

