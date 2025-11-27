Left Menu

Accelerating Connectivity: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, reviewed the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's progress in Surat, Gujarat. The 1,350 km route will cut travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by half. Gadkari envisions electric vehicles using the expressway, aiming to enhance logistics, boost exports, and promote tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, assessed the progress on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Surat. The ambitious 1,350-kilometre project, upon completion, will slash travel time between the national and financial capitals to 12 hours, a significant reduction from the current 24 hours.

Gadkari stressed the importance of overcoming obstacles and leveraging top-tier technology to ensure motorist comfort and road quality. He envisions electric trucks and buses on the expressway, integrating cutting-edge technology to reduce logistics costs and spur tourism. Extensive tree-planting efforts will provide a green cover, enhancing the driving experience.

The expressway, with its foundation laid in 2019, will connect Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, facilitating direct travel between Mumbai and Delhi. This landmark project, nearing completion, is a testament to the collaborative efforts of engineers, contractors, and the state government, bridging major economic hubs across multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

