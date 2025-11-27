Left Menu

Government Greenlights Tex-RAMPS: Pioneering Innovation in Textiles

The government approved the Tex-RAMPS scheme, a Rs 305 crore initiative to promote research and innovation in textiles, running from 2025-31. It aims to empower the sector by addressing gaps in research and technology, positioning India as a leader in sustainability and competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:39 IST
Government Greenlights Tex-RAMPS: Pioneering Innovation in Textiles
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced the approval of the Tex-RAMPS scheme, a bold Rs 305 crore initiative designed to usher in innovation and research within the textiles sector. The plan is slated to run from 2025 to 2031.

Tex-RAMPS stands for Textiles Focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning, and Start-up. It will be executed as a Central Sector Scheme, fully funded by the Ministry of Textiles, aligning with the upcoming Finance Commission cycle.

Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh highlighted the scheme's role in future-proofing India's textiles and apparel ecosystem. With a focus on sustainability, technology, and competitiveness, Tex-RAMPS aims to bridge critical gaps in research, data integration, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

Pokrovsk: The Battle for the Gateway to Donetsk

 Global
2
Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

Karnataka Pushes Central Government to Rescue Maize Farmers Amid Price Crash

 India
3
Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Decades

Inferno in Hong Kong: Unraveling the City's Deadliest Disaster in Seven Deca...

 Global
4
Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

Steady Euro Zone Bonds Amid ECB's Interest Rate Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025