Government Greenlights Tex-RAMPS: Pioneering Innovation in Textiles

The government has announced the approval of the Tex-RAMPS scheme, a bold Rs 305 crore initiative designed to usher in innovation and research within the textiles sector. The plan is slated to run from 2025 to 2031.

Tex-RAMPS stands for Textiles Focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning, and Start-up. It will be executed as a Central Sector Scheme, fully funded by the Ministry of Textiles, aligning with the upcoming Finance Commission cycle.

Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh highlighted the scheme's role in future-proofing India's textiles and apparel ecosystem. With a focus on sustainability, technology, and competitiveness, Tex-RAMPS aims to bridge critical gaps in research, data integration, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)