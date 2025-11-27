Tragic Collision: Family of Six Killed in Ganga Expressway Accident

In a tragic accident on Thursday, six individuals from a single family, including three children, lost their lives in a collision on the under-construction Ganga Expressway. The fatal incident involved a car and a pickup vehicle colliding head-on.

The crash took place near Dhatura Rasoolpur village in the Hayatnagar area. Preliminary investigations revealed that both vehicles were traveling on the same lane of the incomplete expressway, contributing to the severity of the impact.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar, the vehicles were speeding when the collision occurred. The deceased have been identified as Renu, Satyawati, Riya, Bhaskar, Kapil, and Geeta. Meanwhile, the injured victims are receiving treatment at Sambhal's district hospital as investigations continue.

