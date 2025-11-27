Tragic Collision: Family of Six Killed in Ganga Expressway Accident
A devastating accident on the under-construction Ganga Expressway claimed six lives, including three children, when a car and a pickup vehicle collided. The high-speed impact occurred as both vehicles traveled in the same lane. Four others were injured and admitted to a local hospital for treatment.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic accident on Thursday, six individuals from a single family, including three children, lost their lives in a collision on the under-construction Ganga Expressway. The fatal incident involved a car and a pickup vehicle colliding head-on.
The crash took place near Dhatura Rasoolpur village in the Hayatnagar area. Preliminary investigations revealed that both vehicles were traveling on the same lane of the incomplete expressway, contributing to the severity of the impact.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar, the vehicles were speeding when the collision occurred. The deceased have been identified as Renu, Satyawati, Riya, Bhaskar, Kapil, and Geeta. Meanwhile, the injured victims are receiving treatment at Sambhal's district hospital as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Building a Secure India: National Police Conference in Raipur
Delhi Police's Dynamic Pavilion: A Hub of Community Connection at IITF-2025
Viral Video Triggers Outrage and Police Action in Jammu
Seven Arrested in Jharkhand Gangrape Case: Swift Action by Police
Odisha Police Nab Alleged Fraudster in Rs 50 Crore Investment Scheme