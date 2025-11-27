Meesho's High-Impact IPO: A New Era in E-Commerce
SoftBank-backed Meesho is launching its IPO on December 3, aiming to raise Rs 4,250 crore. Alongside the fresh issue, the IPO features a secondary sale of shares. Proceeds will fund cloud infrastructure and marketing. FY25 saw Meesho's NMV grow 29%, despite Rs 3,942 crore net loss.
SoftBank-backed e-commerce giant Meesho is preparing to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on December 3, with the goal of raising Rs 4,250 crore through a fresh issue of shares.
The IPO will conclude on December 5 and includes a secondary sale of 10.55 crore shares by existing investors. Anchor investors are set to receive their allocations on December 2, as detailed in the recently filed red herring prospectus.
Meesho plans to allocate the IPO proceeds toward expanding cloud infrastructure, marketing, and brand initiatives, while also pursuing acquisitions for growth. Despite reporting a net loss of Rs 3,942 crore in FY25, Meesho's NMV rose by 29% year-on-year, driven by increasing user engagement.
